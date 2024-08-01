Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $57,123.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,495.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $57,123.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,495.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

