TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Head to Head Contrast

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Partners and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners -61.27% 7.94% 5.76% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TXO Partners and Columbine Valley Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

TXO Partners presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.77%. Given TXO Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Risk and Volatility

TXO Partners has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -53.47, suggesting that its stock price is 5,447% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TXO Partners and Columbine Valley Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $380.72 million 1.67 -$103.99 million ($5.85) -3.51 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbine Valley Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TXO Partners.

Summary

TXO Partners beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

