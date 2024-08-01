U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

