U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
