Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of UBER opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 29,266 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

