Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

UBER opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

