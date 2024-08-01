UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average of $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,368.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 11,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

