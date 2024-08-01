UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Raised to $157.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.60.

UFP Industries stock opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $116.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 11,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

