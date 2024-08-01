UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $102.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

UFPI opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $136.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at $19,699,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 11,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

