Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

UL opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 8.6% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 17.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

