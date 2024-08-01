Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.79.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Union Pacific news, insider Whited Elizabeth 3,553 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $246.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

