United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 204.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,128,000 after acquiring an additional 277,636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

United Natural Foods stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $920.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNFI

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.