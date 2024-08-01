United States Brent Oil Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BNO)

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNOGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 40,294 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,312% compared to the typical daily volume of 479 call options.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Up 3.8 %

United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. United States Brent Oil Fund has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $33.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Brent Oil Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 2,631.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter.

United States Brent Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

