Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Unitil were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 401,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 17,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $990.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.60. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

