Unity Software (U) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. On average, analysts expect Unity Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of U stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 18,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $358,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 423,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,095,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

