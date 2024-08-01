Universal Electronics (UEIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of UEIC opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Electronics

About Universal Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.