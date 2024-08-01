Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.56.

Get Unum Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,489,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,734,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,776 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,521,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.