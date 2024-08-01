Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Upbound Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 509,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,453,000 after buying an additional 209,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,981,000 after buying an additional 62,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 78.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 137,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 60,203 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $37.73 on Thursday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -321.74%.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

