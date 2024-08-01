US Capital Advisors Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 77.3% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,030,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

