US Capital Advisors Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share.

OKE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

