US Capital Advisors Comments on Enbridge Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $152,843,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

