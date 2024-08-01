US Capital Advisors Comments on The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
View Our Latest Research Report on WMB
Williams Companies Stock Performance
NYSE WMB opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,628 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,421,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,174,000 after buying an additional 55,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.