US Capital Advisors Comments on The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,628 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,421,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,174,000 after buying an additional 55,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.