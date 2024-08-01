US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

