US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kinetik in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

KNTK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.96. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 13.8% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,913,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,653 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 148.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,348,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,570 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 1,992.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the first quarter valued at about $30,867,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.95%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

