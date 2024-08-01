US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Western Midstream Partners, LP’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 20.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 141,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

