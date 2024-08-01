US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in US Foods by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after purchasing an additional 566,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,711,000 after buying an additional 4,569,002 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,050,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,454,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,409,000 after buying an additional 75,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. US Foods has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

