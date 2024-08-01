US Foods (USFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect US Foods to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. US Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.00-3.20 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
US Foods Price Performance
USFD opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
