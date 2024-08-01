Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 29,390 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,540,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.71% of PowerSchool worth $203,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 207,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 597,521 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 54,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWSC opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,629,490.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $137,047.95. Following the sale, the executive now owns 253,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,629,490.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,708 shares of company stock worth $7,195,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWSC. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.52.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

