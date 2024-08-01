Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 71,378 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,636,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of J&J Snack Foods worth $236,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $69,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.61.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

