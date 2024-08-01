Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 8,610 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,477,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of STAAR Surgical worth $209,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 133.06 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

