Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Upbound Group worth $211,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 44,716.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $37.73 on Thursday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -321.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPBD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Upbound Group

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.