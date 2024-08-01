Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,363,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of ACV Auctions worth $232,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.54. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,654.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $5,020,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

