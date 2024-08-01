Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 136,907 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hims & Hers Health worth $221,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $701,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $86,836,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 208,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $138,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 780,847 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,809 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,124.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

