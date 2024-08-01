Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 248,297 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.60% of Ambarella worth $220,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Ambarella by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ambarella by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $84.71.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

