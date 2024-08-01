Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 252,254 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,768,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 252,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Getty Realty worth $212,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.6 %

GTY opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Featured Articles

