Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.88% of ODP worth $211,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 56,080 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ODP by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ODP by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. ODP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

