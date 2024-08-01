Vanguard Group Inc. Has $201.37 Million Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,569,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $201,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,810,000 after buying an additional 774,892 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 54,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,205,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

TDS stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -3.29%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

