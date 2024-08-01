Vanguard Group Inc. Has $213.71 Million Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.21% of MYR Group worth $213,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYRG opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $181.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Report on MYR Group

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.