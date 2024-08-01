Vanguard Group Inc. Has $226.81 Million Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,442,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 16.00% of Uniti Group worth $226,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

UNIT stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $922.60 million, a P/E ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.29. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

