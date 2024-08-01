Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,555,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.84% of Certara worth $224,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERT. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $169,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,820,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after buying an additional 138,682 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after buying an additional 79,013 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Certara by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 769,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 370,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.52. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. Research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CERT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

