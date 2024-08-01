Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,124,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Primoris Services worth $218,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $56.57 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,740.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

