Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 125,484 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,930,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.41% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $208,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,619,000 after purchasing an additional 260,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 83,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,482,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 438,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 338,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

