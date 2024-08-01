Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 561,562 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.63% of Inari Medical worth $268,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inari Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after buying an additional 41,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $29,491,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 865,359 shares in the company, valued at $43,380,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,380,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $43,755.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $451,358.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,500 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical Trading Down 2.1 %

NARI stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

