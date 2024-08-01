Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,126,036 NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,126,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,302,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.87% of NCR Voyix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.00 million. Analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

