Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,231,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Laureate Education worth $207,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Laureate Education by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock valued at $31,080,297. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

