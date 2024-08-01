Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,474,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.86% of Newmark Group worth $227,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $11.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

