Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.15% of International Seaways worth $212,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after acquiring an additional 318,962 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $14,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,740 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after buying an additional 139,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,464,000 after buying an additional 122,642 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $385,516.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,752.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,879 shares of company stock worth $4,287,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. International Seaways’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

