Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 159,244 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,721,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.93% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $248,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

