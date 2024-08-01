Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 28,839 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,288,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $270,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

