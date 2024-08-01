Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 412,543 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,855,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hillman Solutions worth $200,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

