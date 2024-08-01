Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 71,306 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,799,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.77% of TreeHouse Foods worth $225,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 500,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 191,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 0.24.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.